Watch Coriolanus starring Tom Hiddleston right here now

You can watch the Donmar Warehouse's hit production of Coriolanus here for a week from 7pm BST on 4 June.

While free, the National Theatre (who is presenting the show) is asking for donations as lockdowns continue and funds dwindle. You can find out more here.

The piece stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, with direction by Josie Rourke. The show originally ran at the Donmar in the winter of 2013, and went on to win two WhatsOnStage Awards for Best Play Revival and Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Mark Gatiss.

Rourke's production also starred Alfred Enoch, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Deborah Findlay, Helen Schlesinger, Gatiss, Hadley Fraser and many more, and first premiered in December 2013. It was nominated for six WhatsOnStage Awards, winning three including Best Play Revival.

The piece has design by Lucy Osborne, sound by Emma Laxton, lighting by Mark Henderson and fight direction by Richard Ryan.





You can watch the audio described version here.