Watch celebrities perform "The Rhythm of Life" to support the vaccine drive

A plethora of celebrities came together to support the vaccine drive through song!

Conceived and directed by Josie Rourke, the video features David Walliams, Sandra Marvin, Don Warrington, Jim Broadbent, Russell Tovey, Nicola Roberts and Asa Butterfield.

The group performs "The Rhythm of Life" from iconic musical Sweet Charity, Rourke's final production as artistic director of the Donmar Warehouse.

Walliams said: "The NHS has done an absolutely fantastic job rolling out COVID-19 vaccines at such speed and, as we do in the film, I want to implore everyone to get their vaccine when called so we can get back to the all-singing, all-dancing, rhythm of life that we love."