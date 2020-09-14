Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher sing Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Far Too Late" from Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher came together to present a new song from upcoming musical Cinderella.

The show, running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, is set to have its first preview on 19 March with an opening night on 7 April. It is a reimagining of the classic fairytale story, with book by Killing Eve's Emerald Fennel and book by David Zippel (City of Angels).

You can watch the special performance, recorded in an empty Her Majesty's Theatre (where The Phantom of the Opera usually plays) below.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter. Further cast and creative will be announced in due course.