Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall musical concert here for free

Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit birthday concert is being streamed for free this weekend.

From 7pm BST on Friday 1 May, the piece will be available online below.

The special 1998 concert, performed at the Royal Albert Hall, featured some incredible one-off performances from the likes of Michael Ball, Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas, Boyzone, Donny Osmond, Elaine Paige, Sarah Brightman and more.

It features numbers from Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera,