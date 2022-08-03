Watch a performance of "Dead Mom" from the Beetlejuice musical

Beetlejuice is currently rocking on Broadway, and the production has provided us with this video of "Dead Mom", performed by Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia and the company.

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This musical comedy is directed by Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Anthony King.