Watch numbers from Waitress' Japanese premiere – the first post-pandemic staging of the show

Waitress premiered at the Nissay Theatre in Japan on March 9, 2021!

It was the first production of the acclaimed Broadway musical to open since the global pandemic shut-down.

Broadway producer Barry Weissler said: "Over the course of our show's history, we have often said, ‘where there's a whisk, there's a way. That motto has never been more true."

"In baking up the premiere Japanese language production of Waitress, we have been forced to go off recipe. Each department has had to reach back in their cupboards to discover new ingredients, not long forgotten, but ones we never knew we had.

"We are so grateful to the international effort of this incredible team, scattered across the globe, navigating multiple time zones and technological platforms, who in the face of unprecedented challenges in an ongoing global pandemic has managed to still find the way."

The show is led by Mitsuki Takahata as Jenna. Other roles are played by Mamoru Miyano (Dr. Pomatter), Emma Miyazawa (Dawn), and LiLiCo and Rinko Urashima alternating in the role of Becky.

It will play across Japan until May.

The show's UK tour is set to kick off once circumstances allow.