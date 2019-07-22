Waitress extends West End run at the Adelphi Theatre

The West End production of Waitress has extended its run.

With a cast currently led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin, David Hunter and Joe Sugg, the hit show is now booking until 28 March 2020, with a new batch of tickets on sale now.

The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton saying: "Waitress is a treat... it leaves a pleasantly sweet taste in the mouth."

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.