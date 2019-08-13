New Waitress album to be released featuring cut numbers and demos

A series of unreleased tracks from Waitress will be released this month in a new album.

Entitled What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress, seven tracks will feature on the album: "Happy Enough," "Door Number Three," "Knocked Up You," "Without a Believer," "I Can't Wait," "Falling in Love Pie," and another version of "She Used to Be Mine."

The album will be made up of cut numbers and demos, and will be released on Friday 16 August.

Waitress continues to run in the West End, where it is booking until January 2020. The cast is currently led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace and Laura Baldwin.





You can watch Jeremy Jordan performing one of the numbers from the album here: