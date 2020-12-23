Video: West End stars perform Christmas concert for care home residents

Some of the West End's biggest stars recently performed a virtual concert to bring some festive cheer to residents of Signature care homes.

The 75-minute performance was pre-recorded in the Umbrella Rooms studio and streamed into the homes on Monday (21 December), and is now available to view in full.

Performers taking part were John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera) Louise Dearman (Wicked, Cats, Evita), Stephen Rahman-Hughes (Bombay Dreams, Aladdin) and Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful).

Residents enjoying the concert



The concert includes classics such as "Over the Rainbow", "Bring Him Home" and "My Way".

John Owen-Jones said: "As performers, we can't help but love what we do, so after this strange old year it's nice to be able to do what we love for people who we know will love it. We have spent the year unable to do our jobs, so to be able to perform again is amazing – and to be able to perform for this audience makes it all the more worthwhile and special."





Watch the full concert below: