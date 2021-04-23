Video: Watch Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote discuss love in new documentary

A new documentary, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, is being released on 30 April on-demand – and WhatsOnStage has a first look here!

The film is directed by Lisa Immordino Vreeland (Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict & Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel) and features the voices of Jim Parsons as Truman Capote and Zachary Quinto as Tennessee Williams.

The piece will be streamed from 30 April on Dogwoof – with tickets available here. In the clip, iconic interviewer David Frost chats to the pair about their opinions on love, friendship and intimacy.