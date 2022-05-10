Watch the trailer for Marina Carr's Girl on an Altar at Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has released a trailer for its upcoming production of Marina Carr's Girl on an Altar.

Produced in partnership with the Abbey Theatre, the piece is billed as "a dangerous battle of love, grief and power" following Agamemnon's sacrifice of his and Clytemnestra's daughter in Greek mythology.

Under the direction of Annabelle Comyn, the cast includes Nina Bowers (as Cassandra), Daon Broni (as Aegisthus), Jim Findley (as Tyndareus), Kate Stanley Brennan (as Cilissa), David Walmsley (as Agamemnon) and Eileen Walsh (as Clytemnestra).

The creative team also includes designer Tom Piper, lighting designer Amy Mae, composer and dound designer Philip Stewart, video designer Will Duke, casting director Julia Horan CDG, movement director and intimacy director Ingrid Mackinnon, voice and dialect coach Daniele Lydon, costume supervisor Isobel Pellow and assistant director Jessica Mensah.









Girl on an Altar runs from 19 May to 25 June 2022, with an official opening set for 25 May.