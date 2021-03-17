Video: The Six queens on surviving lockdown and their West End return

Ahead of its West End reopening in May, we sat down with the cast of Six the Musical to find out how they've been coping in lockdown and how they're feeling about theatre's return.

Six, which retells the story of Henry VIII's wives, will reopen at the West End's Lyric Theatre on Friday 21 May. With social distancing at indoor venues expected to remain in place until 21 June at the earliest, the theatre will initially operate at 50% capacity.

Tickets go back on sale on 29 March.

We were joined by cast members Sophie Isaacs, Hana Stewart, Natalie Paris, Danielle Steers, Zara MacIntosh, Courtney Bowman, Cherelle Jay, Alexia McIntosh and Collette Guitart.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate direction by Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

Six is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles, who said they will "respond according to any revised dates" regarding the government's roadmap out of restrictions.