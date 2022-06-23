Watch The Darkest Part of the Night's playwright and director in conversation

Playwright Zodwa Nyoni and director Nancy Medina recently sat down to discuss the upcoming world premiere of The Darkest Part of the Night.

The piece will run at London's Kiln Theatre from 14 July to 13 August 2022, officially opening on 21 July, with a cast comprised of Brianna Douglas, Andrew French, James Clyde, Hannah Morrish, Lee Phillips and Nadia Williams.

Alongside Medina in the creative team are designer Jean Chan, lighting designer Guy Hoare, sound designer Elena Pena, casting director Briony Barnett, movement director Ingrid Mackinnon and production dramatherapist Samantha Adams.

Find out all about Nyoni's impactful new play here: