Watch an exclusive clip from Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes ahead of cinema release

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive clip of Ashley Shaw and Dominic North in Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes ahead of its UK and Ireland cinematic release from 30 September.

Utilising some of the most distinctive scores from the last century, penned by Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is based on the 1948 film of the same name. It follows a tragic romance between a conductor and an aspiring dancer.

Originally meant to be presented on the silver screen earlier this year, the hit production from the award-winning director and choreographer was recorded live at Sadler's Wells in London.

As well as Shaw and North, the screening will feature performances by Adam Cooper, Michela Meazza, Liam Mower and Glenn Graham. The piece is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design by Duncan McLean.

The newest revival of the production received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage's Alex Wood, who described it as "a real treat."

Bourne commented on the production: "New Adventures may not be able to perform on stage this year, but I'm thrilled that the UK will be able to experience the magic of our award-winning production of The Red Shoes on the big screen. This show was in many ways a love letter to a life in the theatre for me and it seems particularly apt to be able to share it with you at this time. We are extremely proud of this film, which captures the excitement of live performance so powerfully and we trust it will bring a much-needed escape for our loyal audiences countrywide."

