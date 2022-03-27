Watch our special Mamma Mia!-themed mockumentary for Mother's Day
Donna and Sophie Sheridan share a special Mother's Day memory with us
For those celebrating Mother's Day this year, WhatsOnStage would like to mark the occasion with a special treat. To mark the occasion, we visited the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi (also known as the West End's Novello Theatre) to catch up with mother-daughter duo Donna and Sophie Sheridan.
We asked the pair to share their memories with us of an unforgettable Mother's Day spent together... and recollections certainly differed!
A big thank you to Mamma Mia! stars Mazz Murray and Emma Mullen for their super (trooper) efforts!
Tickets for the London production and selected UK tour dates are available below.
