Watch newly released footage from socially distanced Jesus Christ Superstar in Regent's Park

A new trailer for Jesus Christ Superstar has been released offering the first video footage from the socially distanced open-air production.

WhatsOnStage gave the 90-minute revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's show the full five-stars recently, with Sarah Crompton describing the piece as "a triump and a blessing".

Take a look at our trailer for #JCStheConcert

"infinitely more than a concert… a triumph and a blessing" (@whatsonstage) #BackOnStage pic.twitter.com/3Z8uysAxSK — Open Air Theatre (@OpenAirTheatre) August 26, 2020

Many roles in the production are shared with different performers taking on different dates. Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will share the part of Jesus, with Ricardo Afonso and Tyrone Huntley as Judas. They are joined by Maimuna Memon and Anoushka Lucas as Mary, David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan De Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure as the Soul Singers.

Completing the cast are Daniel Bailey, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Josh Hawkins, Stevie Hutchinson, Billy Nevers, Charlotte Riby, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Barnaby Thompson and Tara Young.

The creative team features Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG (casting), Lee Curran (lighting design), Tom Deering (musical supervisor), Barbara Houseman (associate director, voice and text), Drew McOnie (choreography), Nick Lidster for Autograph (sound design), Tom Scutt (design), Timothy Sheader (director), Kate Waters (fight director) and Denzel Westley-Sanderson (co-director).

The show continues until 27 September, with WhatsOnStage releasing exclusive interviews with the cast next week.