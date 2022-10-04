Ian McKellen, John Biship, Mel Giedroyc and Jonathan Harvey talk all things Mother Goose

Yesterday we attended the press launch for the egg-erly anticipated pantomime production of Mother Goose!

As reported, stage royalty Ian McKellen (King Lear) will make a return to panto taking on the titular role, alongside comedian John Bishop (as Vic Goose) and Company star and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc (as the Goose).

Following the giant golden egg hatching in London's Leicester Square, revealing a jubilant McKellen and Bishop, we had the opportunity to sit down with the three headliners, as well as the show's writer Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Beautiful Thing).

Mother Goose will run at Theatre Royal Brighton from 3 to 11 December 2022, before moving to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End (15 December to 29 January 2023) and onto Chichester Festival Theatre (7 to 11 February), Sheffield Lyceum (14 to 18 February), Wolverhampton Grand (22 to 26 February), Liverpool Empire (28 February to 3 March), Oxford's New Theatre (7 to 11 March), Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (22 to 26 March) and Cardiff Millennium Centre (28 March to 1 April). Further venues are to be confirmed.

The company also includes Oscar Conlon-Morrey (as Jack), Simbi Akande (as Jill), Sharon Ballard (as Evil Fairy Malignia) and Karen Mavundukure (as Good Fairy Encanta), with Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Richard Leeming and Genevieve Nicole. Further casting will be announced soon.

Directed by Cal McCrystal (One Man, Two Guvnors), the production features set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the production manager is Ben Arkell.

Tickets for Brighton, London, Liverpool and Oxford are on sale below.