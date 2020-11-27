Video: Hampstead Theatre team discusses reopening next month with The Dumb Waiter

The Hampstead Theatre is preparing to reopen its doors next month – with a revival of Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter.

Alec Newman (Call the Midwife) and Shane Zaza (Happy Valley) will play the roles of Ben and Gus in the piece, which is directed by Alice Hamilton. Originally expected to open earlier this year, the piece was moved back and will now open with socially distanced audiences.

Also on the production are designer James Perkins, with lighting design by James Whiteside and composition and sound design by Giles Thomas.

You can watch Newman, Zaza, Hamilton and the venue's artistic director Roxanna Silbert discuss the show below:

The Dumb Waiter runs from 3 December to 16 January 2021, with social distancing and risk mitigation measures in place.