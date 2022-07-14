Watch Elton John discuss and perform songs from the new Devil Wears Prada musical

The new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is heading to Chicago this summer. Here, composer Elton John (The Lion King, Billy Elliot) talks about putting the show together and offers a preview of his brand new score, with lyrics by Shaina Taub:





The Devil Wears Prada will run for a limited five-week engagement, from 19 July to 21 August, at Broadway In Chicago's James M Nederlander Theatre.

Directed by Anna D Shapiro, the new musical features a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

It stars Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.