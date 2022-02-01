Watch the cast of Dirty Dancing prepare for the show's return to the West End

WhatsOnStage recently visited the cast of Dirty Dancing as they prepare for a return to London's West End.

The production is set for a limited run at the Dominion Theatre, beginning tomorrow evening, 2 February, and running through to 16 April 2022.

Leading the company are Michael O'Reilly as Johnny Castle, Kira Malou as Frances "Baby" Houseman and Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson, alongside Lynden Edwards as Jake Houseman, Lori Haley Fox as Mrs Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman and Colin Charles as Tito Suarez.

The cast also includes Samuel Bailey, Michael Remick, Thomas Sutcliffe, Mark Faith, Mimi Rodrigues Alves, Danielle Cato, Danielle Lockwood, Marie Finlayson, Sasha Woodward, Sophia McAvoy, James McHugh, Benjamin Harrold, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Niko Wirachman, Charlotte Olliffe, Patricia Wilkins , Austin Wilks, Lee Nicholson, Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Miles Russell, Tom Parsons, James William-Pattison, Simon Williams and Christopher Fry.

The piece features a number of hit songs from the classic 1987 movie including "Do You Love Me?", "Hey! Baby", "Hungry Eyes", and "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life".

When Dirty Dancing originally opened at London's Aldwych Theatre back in 2006, it became the fastest-ever selling show in West End history and went on to become the longest-running production ever to be staged at the Aldwych, playing to over two million people during its five-year run.





