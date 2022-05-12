Watch Deafinitely Theatre in rehearsals for the world premiere of Everyday

Deafinitely Theatre has released a new video taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the company's upcoming world premiere production of Everyday.

Written and directed by Paula Garfield, the new play is based on interviews conducted with deaf women and non-binary people who have survived domestic abuse and is performed in BSL and spoken English for both deaf and hearing audiences.

The cast includes Fifi Garfield, Kelsey Gordon, Zoë McWhinney and Bea Webster.

The production features set and costume design by Grace Venning, lighting design by Ali Hunter, projections by Hayley Egan, sound design by XANA and movement direction by Angela Gasparetto. Lakesha Arie-Angelo serves as dramaturg for the piece.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, the piece will run at the central London venue from 16 May to 11 June, before visiting Birmingham Rep (16 to18 June), York Theatre Royal (21 to 22 June) and Northern Stage (24 to 25 June).







