Watch the cast of David Mamet's The Woods in rehearsal for its London revival

WhatsOnStage recently visited the two-hander cast of David Mamet's The Woods, as they prepare for a London revival at Southwark Playhouse.

We chat to Francesca Carpanini (making her UK stage debut as Ruth) and Sam Frenchum (who plays Nick) about the hit 1977 drama.

Directed by Russell Bolam, the piece follows a pair who push their relationship to breaking point while staying in a cabin in the woods.

Produced by Danielle Tarento, the creative team also features set and costume designer Anthony Lamble, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell, sound consultant Ali Taie, fight and intimacy co-ordinator Haruka Kuroda and accent coach Nina Zendejas.

This new staging marks the first production of the show in 21 years, running from 24 February to 26 March 2022.



