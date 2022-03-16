Cock in the West End – watch our opening night video

Following the curtain call at the opening night of Mike Bartlett's hit comedy Cock, WhatsOnStage caught up with the playwright, as well as cast members Jonathan Bailey, Jade Anouka and Phil Daniels, to chat about the controversially titled play.

The piece also received a glowing review from our lead critic, Sarah Crompton.

Award-winning director Marianne Elliott's revival, which also stars Taron Egerton, is running until 4 June 2022 at the Ambassador's Theatre in London's West End, with tickets on sale below.



