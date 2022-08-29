Watch the cast of Antigone at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in rehearsals

We recently paid a visit to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, as the cast and creative team were deep into rehearsals for the final production of the 2022 season: Antigone.

We also sat down with director Max Webster, co-director Jo Tyabji and cast members Tony Jayawardena (who plays Creon) and Zainab Hasan (Antigone) to get the lowdown on Inua Ellams' modern-day adaptation.









The rest of the company includes Pandora Colin (as Eurydice), Rhianna Dorris (as Lyra), Sandy Grierson (as Aleksy), Nadeem Islam (as Polyneices), Abe Jarman (as Eteocles), Oliver Johnstone (as Haemon), Munir Khairdin (as Nikomedes), Susan Lawson-Reynolds (as Commissioner), Eli London (as Tiresius), Shazia Nicholls (as Ismene), Mervin Noronha (as Chorus), Razak Osman (as Athan), Joseph Prouse (as Officer), Nadia Sohawon (as Kyria) and Riley Woodford (as Strom), with Lydia Bakelmun as walking understudy.

Alongside Webster and Tyabji, the creative team also features Michael ‘Mikey J' Asante (composer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Barbara Houseman (voice and text and season associate director), Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer), Polly Jerrold (casting director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Emma Laxton (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Leslie Travers (set designer) and Kate Waters (fight director).

Tickets for performances from 3 to 24 September are on sale below.