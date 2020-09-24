Shortlist announced for Soho Theatre's Verity Bargate Award

The seven shortlisted plays in the Verity Bargate Award have been revealed.

Lucy Foster (Honey), Sorcha McCaffrey (Krill), FXXX BXXXXX (RAD), Ryan Calais Cameron (Retrograde), Ava Wong Davies (scum), Amanda Wilkin (Shedding A Skin), and Nathan Ellis (Super High Resolution) have all made it down to the final handful of nominees, following a record number of entrants.

The submissions have been judged by a panel including former Soho writers Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Laura Wade, screenwriter Russell T Davies, and actress and playwright Lolita Chakrabarti.

On the Verity Bargate Award 2020 shortlist, chair Stephen Garrett said: "These shortlisted plays are spine-tingly zeitgeisty, a vivid reminder of what the world is missing with no live theatre, and what excitements await when it returns. These are voices crying out to be heard."

The winner will be announced in October.