Venue and further details announced for 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – with tickets on sale now

The venue and further details have been revealed for the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards nominated and voted for by the public. Each year thousands of theatregoers up and down the country decide their favourite performers and shows across a range of categories. You've already been sending in your theatre favourites, with some major campaigning also taking place from of the UK's most celebrated productions.

As previously revealed, the awards' star-studded and exclusive concert will be taking place on 12 February 2023, where a variety of top talents will be giving one-off performances and winners will be crowned.

The event itself will be taking place at the Prince of Wales Theatre, with the Awards returning to their regular location for a special two-act event. The ceremony will be co-produced alongside long-term collaborators Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, promising some surprises and newly written numbers for the audience to enjoy.

Tickets for the event are on sale now – and you can snap them up here.









But before we get to the awards night, you need to find out who's in the running for the top prizes! The nominees will be revealed in a streamed event at midday tomorrow on all WhatsOnStage channels, captured at the West End's newest venue (its first for 50 years in fact!) @sohoplace.

As You Like It stars Alfred Enoch and Leah Harvey will be on presenting duty, coming to you from the London stage and revealing who's been shortlisted in the 24 categories. Voting will then open (and will remain so until 10 January 2023), meaning you'll have your chance to help select who's won on the night.

Make sure you've signed up to all our social media feeds and have notifications turned on to guarantee you don't miss out!