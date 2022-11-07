Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial West End cast announced

Casting has been confirmed for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, which is set to run at Wyndham's Theatre in the West End.

The dramatic legal battle between former friends and now adversaries Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy has been transformed into a verbatim play written by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting), utilising seven days' worth of legal transcripts. The piece is directed by Lisa Spirling (artistic director of the fantastic new writing venue Theatre503).

The cast will be led by Lucy May Barker (Mamma Mia!) as Rebekah Vardy and Laura Dos Santos (My White Best Friend) as Coleen Rooney, as Jonathan Broadbent (My Night with Reg) as Hugh Tomlinson QC, and Nathan McMullen (Misfits) and Sharan Phull (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), who will both be playing multiple roles in the production (including Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy and Harpreet Robertson). Further casting is still to be announced.

The show is based on the famous libel case between the pair of famous social figures, which emerged after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking stories to tabloids. Capturing the nation's attention earlier this year, it is said to "blur the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera".

Produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Eilene Davidson Productions, the piece is designed by Polly Sullivan, with lighting by Ben Bull, sound by Richard Hammarton and assistant direction by Lizzie Manwaring.

Originally intended as a one-night-only event, six additional performances have been added due to popular demand, now running on 15, 22 and 29 November, 6, 13 and 20 December and 10 January at Wyndham's Theatre.