Underbelly Festival to launch west London location at Earls Court

Entertainment venue Underbelly has revealed plans for an outdoor festival space in west London.

Situated at Empress Place in Earls Court, the venue will be live from 15 July to 26 September, with distancing measures in place if necessary.

Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood, Directors of Underbelly, said: "London Wonderground is without doubt one of our most exciting and ambitious festival creations to date, and it feels so in the spirit of the heritage of Earls Court to be launching it as we come out of the pandemic. We're dancing on toes on hot coals in our excitement to give people that live entertainment experience again and to play our part in bringing some much-needed fun and socialising back to people's lives this summer.

"London Wonderground at Earls Court will do just that, with something for everyone, free entry to the site and a jam packed programme of live shows to make you smile, laugh and gasp. Add to that, outdoor food and drink, vintage rides and even a beach, and we think London Wonderground can truly become London's staycation destination this summer. Let's all have some fun."

The full season of shows at the two auditoria will be revealed in May, with Underbelly's iconic upside down cow being joined by a 1000-seater big top tent.

There will also be food stands, outdoor attractions and drinking areas available throughout the summer festival.

