Uncle Vanya cast joining Toby Jones and Richard Armitage announced

Dearbhla Molloy, Anna Calder-Marshall and Ciarán Hinds are among the cast joining Richard Armitage and Toby Jones in Uncle Vanya, it has been revealed.

Olivier and Tony Award nominee Molloy (The Ferryman, Dancing at Lughnasa) will play Grandmaman, Emmy Award-winner Calder-Marshall (Male of the Species, LOVE) will play Nana and Olivier Award nominee Hinds (Game of Thrones, Girl from the North Country) will play Professor Serebryakov.

Rosalind Eleazar (The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Starry Messenger), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Downstate) and Peter Wight (Rosmersholm, The Birthday Party) will also perform in Conor McPherson's adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play, which follows a fragmented family falling into a state of disrepair.

Uncle Vanya will be directed by Ian Rickson (Translations) with design by Rae Smith, lighting by Bruno Poet, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound by Ian Dickinson and casting by Amy Ball.

McPherson's Girl from the North Country, which ran at both the Old Vic and in the West End, will return to the West End at the end of the year at the Gielgud Theatre.

Uncle Vanya runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 14 January until 2 May.