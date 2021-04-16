WhatsOnStage Logo
Tributes pour in for stage and screen star Helen McCrory

The actress has died aged 52

Helen McCrory
© Dan Wooller

Tributes have poured in for the iconic stage and screen star Helen McCrory, who has died aged 52 after a battle with cancer.

You can read about the news here – we've provided some of the most touching tributes below.

Helen McCrory attends the after party on Press Night for the West End transfer of Ghosts in 2014
© Dan Wooller
