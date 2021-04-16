Tributes pour in for stage and screen star Helen McCrory

Tributes have poured in for the iconic stage and screen star Helen McCrory, who has died aged 52 after a battle with cancer.

You can read about the news here – we've provided some of the most touching tributes below.

when i was an extra on Harry Potter (it was freezing), Helen McCrory caused a LOVELY fuss with production & singlehandedly ensured every background artist got given layers and coats to wear in-between takes. no one else gave a sh*t. a gem of a human, and clearly an actress too — Arthur Jones (@tweetsbyarthur) April 16, 2021

RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family. pic.twitter.com/OPQQv0UZ0V — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory attends the after party on Press Night for the West End transfer of Ghosts in 2014

© Dan Wooller

Helen McCrory's performance in The Deep Blue Sea will stay with me forever. She made Hester a woman who was bigger than the time she was born into. I'm so sad pic.twitter.com/cweJuMUCHG — Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) April 16, 2021

We're so sad to hear of the death of Helen McCrory.



She will be greatly missed and our thoughts go out to her family.



We were privileged that Helen performed at the Almeida a number of times in her career, most recently in Ibsen's Rosmersholm in 2008.



Johan Persson pic.twitter.com/UcKiZ8MJpG — Almeida Theatre (@AlmeidaTheatre) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory was fantastic in so many roles. Narcissa in HP, Cherie Blair in The Queen, Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders...but her performance in Quiz last year as Sonia the defence barrister, stole the show. What a huge loss. pic.twitter.com/nZ2jjjx8p0 — Lara Terry (@LaraRixon) April 16, 2021

We're so sorry to hear that the brilliant Helen McCrory has died at the age of just 52.



She gave so many incredible performances on stage and screen, including more recently her starring role as Hester in The Deep Blue Sea at the @NationalTheatre in 2016.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/UEHeEnUufT — Nick Hern Books (@NickHernBooks) April 16, 2021

I'm sending my heartfelt condolences to all those who knew Helen McCrory. I had the privilege of meeting her recently for the Evening Standard Future Fund and was blown away by her integrity. Far too young. — Matthew Xia (@Excalibah) April 16, 2021

Heartbreaking news. #HelenMcCrory. We've lost the most luminous actor. Great thespian.Heart of gold, selfless. Deepest condolences to Damian ,Manon ,Gulliver , friends and family . #RIP pic.twitter.com/kdKrzhV5MN — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) April 16, 2021

So saddened to hear about the death of the unique Helen McCrory. Lucky to have seen her light up stages over the years. Particularly brilliant in The Late Middle Classes and Old Times at the Donmar. — Paul Foster (@MrPaulFoster) April 16, 2021

genuinely will never forget helen mccrory cooking an egg at the end of deep blue sea. what a presence — ava wong davies (@avawongdavies) April 16, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her. pic.twitter.com/NRlo3KPKWb — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 16, 2021

Impossible to process the mighty Helen McCrory has passed. I worked with Helen on stage and of course we were lucky enough to get her in "Inside No 9". She was always immaculate and brilliant. An unfathomable loss. RIP . pic.twitter.com/fbau6kywzW — reece shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory styling out forgetting her glasses by presenting the Leading Actor category at the 2019 #BAFTATV awards in her sunnies!



RIP to one of our best screen and stage talents. pic.twitter.com/UMidmFurRN — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory made everything she was in better. Talent and screen presence beyond measure. What awful news. RIP pic.twitter.com/bqxfnVuQiQ — Amy West (@TV_amyy) April 16, 2021

So very sad to hear Helen McCrory has died. She was an absolute gem. She was the only person ever to tell me she liked what I was wearing which may sound like nothing but it meant a lot to me. All thoughts with her family. RIP. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) April 16, 2021

Am very sad to see that Helen McCrory has died. She gave so many great performances but her Hester Collyer in The Deep Blue Sea is the one that I will remember her by. It was rich and terribly moving, the portrait of a woman too strong and complex and feeling for her times. pic.twitter.com/fu6hsw1kyW — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) April 16, 2021

We're sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray



All our love and thoughts are with Helen's family.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

Supremely talented, RIP Helen McCrory. Sending love to Damian and family. pic.twitter.com/33lGrREnO5 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 16, 2021

I'm absolutely gutted by the passing of Helen McCrory. Truly, one of the greats to have ever blessed our stages and our screens. Her talent and work was legendary and sublime. Sending love to all who knew her and was lucky enough to work with her. A true legend. — Callum Scott Howells (@callumshowells) April 16, 2021

How terribly sad that we've lost Helen McCrory so young. She was one of the finest, most versatile and charming actors of her generation. The thoughts of all her many fans will be with Damian and the kids right now. RIP x — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) April 16, 2021