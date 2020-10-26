Trafalgar Studios to be renamed Trafalgar Theatre when it reopens as a single space in spring 2021

Trafalgar Studios is set to reopen next spring as the rechristened Trafalgar Theatre.

The Grade II listed building will once more become a single-space venue (rather than a two-auditorium building) with stalls and circle seating available for audiences.

Improvements to the space will include "a new stalls bar, new spacious foyer and improvements to the toilets". Joint CEOs of Trafalgar Entertainment Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire said: "We need to be responsive to the demands of an ever-changing theatre landscape and consider the expectations of a modern London theatre-going audience. The refurbishment of the Trafalgar Theatre has created a larger auditorium space and a significantly improved customer experience.

"The transformative period we are all currently in has presented us all with great challenges which as a company we are working to try to overcome. We intend to continue to adapt, innovate and invest in the future."

The venue is set to reopen next Spring and will, if needed, take every measure to mitigate infection risks in a Covid-compliant fashion.