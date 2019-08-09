Torch Song at Battersea's new Turbine Theatre: rehearsal pics

Rehearsal photos have been released for Torch Song, the inaugural production at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea.

The revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play features Daisy Boulton (Laurel), Dino Fetscher (Ed), Matthew Needham (Arnold) and Rish Shah (Alan), and is directed by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie.

The story centres on drag queen Arnold Beckoff and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan.

The Turbine is situated at Battersea Power Station. At the theatre's launch last month, artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills described his vision as being "to enable world class artists to tell stories that enchant at The Turbine Theatre and eventually play beyond our London home."

Torch Song has design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, with casting by Will Burton.

It opens on 6 September (previews from 22 August) and runs until 13 October.