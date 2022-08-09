Our top ten picks of summer showtunes now playing in the West End

Are you looking for a soundtrack for summer 2022? WhatsOnStage has got you covered with our top ten favourite showtunes (being performed on West End stages right now) that are giving us all those hot, summery vibes!

Why not have a listen or, even better, why not enjoy them live with a trip to the theatre?





So, we all know that Olaf, everyone's favourite snowman, has an unhealthy obsession with the summer. Here's original Broadway cast member Greg Hildreth's rendition of "In Summer".





"Our Last Summer" from Mamma Mia!

Of course, you can't embrace the summer without a nod to the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi – the setting for the beloved, ABBA-infused, jukebox musical Mamma Mia!





"Margate/This Time Next Year" from Only Fools and Horses: The Musical

What could be more quintessentially British than a summer trip down to Margate with Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the cast of Only Fools and Horses: The Musical, you plonkers?!





Daffodils, big brass bands, Mary makes the sun shine bright for sure! And you have until 8 January 2023 to have your own "Jolly Holiday" with Mary Poppins at London's Prince Edward Theatre. Here's original West End cast members Laura Michelle Kelly and Gavin Lee just for you!





So, obviously, the entire score of Get Up, Stand Up! gives us all those summer vibes and then some! It would be difficult for us to single out just one song, so here's a snippet of "Sun Is Shining" released by the West End production itself. And you have until 29 January 2023 to see this world premiere about reggae's greatest icon on the London stage!





"The Schuyler Sisters" from Hamilton

"There's nothin' like summer in the city..." and there's nothing like the musical phenomenon that is Hamilton, still thrilling West End audiences at the Victoria Palace Theatre! Work!





"I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" from South Pacific

This clip from the 1958 film adaptation of South Pacific is giving us all those island vibes in a classy way that only Rodgers and Hammerstein can do! The Chichester Festival Theatre production's London run at Sadler's Wells ends on 28 August, before the show continues its tour around the UK and Ireland.





"It Couldn't Please Me More (A Pineapple)" from Cabaret

Nothing cries out summer more than gifting a juicy pineapple to a loved one! And yes, nothing could (literally) please us more than Rebecca Frecknall's outstanding revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (also known as London's Playhouse Theatre)!





No worries! That's what we like to hear. We think "Hakuna Matata" should be your motto for every summer for the rest of your days!





"Summer Nights" from Grease

We're still reeling after hearing the news of the passing of Olivia Newton-John, but the producers of the current West End production of Grease have dedicated the rest of the run (until 29 October) to her memory, giving those summer nights a poignant undertone at the Dominion Theatre.