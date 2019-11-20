Top ten selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in October

With the weather turning colder and the nights getting darker, it looks like you've all been choosing heartwarming shows and hilarious comedies to brighten up your days. From new musicals to farces – and plenty of star-studded casts – here's what you booked for in October.

10. Upstart Crow

Upstart Crow



We all love a bit of Shakespeare and this coupled with David Mitchell making his West End debut means the show finds itself in the top ten for the second month. The comedian stars in a stage adaptation of Ben Elton's sitcom, with Gemma Whelan also reprising her role from the TV series. Gielgud Theatre, from 7 February- 25 April 2020.





9. A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

© Marc Brenner

There's not long to catch Claire Skinner and Toby Stephens in this moving production of Peter Nichols' masterpiece. Based on Nichols' own experiences bringing up a disabled child, this play will make you both laugh and cry in equal measure and is simply not to be missed. Trafalgar Studios, until 30 November.





8. Come From Away

Come From Away

© Matthew Murphy

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical has recently extended its West End run and it's easy to see why: it's a heartwarming and life affirming show with a brilliant ensemble cast. Be sure to check out our ‘The Half' video where we go backstage with the cast. Phoenix Theatre, currently booking until 23 May 2020.





7. Pretty Woman

Pretty Woman



It's no mistake (big or huge) that this show features on our top ten list once again after it went on sale earlier this year. The musical adaptation is a hot ticket to snap up for 2020, and we can't wait to see who is cast in the roles made famous by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. Piccadilly Theatre, from 14 February 2020 - 2 January 2021.





6. Noises Off

Noises Off

© Helen Maybanks

Sardines, sardines! Starring Meera Syal, Lloyd Owen and Sarah Hadland, this ★★★★★ farce is a firm favourite with audiences and will have you laughing so much you'll cry! Find out even more about the show in our Five Fun Facts article with cast member Lisa McGrillis. Garrick Theatre, until 4 January 2020.





5. White Christmas

White Christmas



We're dreaming of a…beautiful festive musical based on a classic Christmas film! Following its initial run at Curve Leicester, the classic show makes its way to the West End for the winter season with an all-star cast including Danny Mac, Dan Burton, Brenda Edwards, Danielle Hope and Clare Halse. Dominion Theeatre, until 4 January 2020.





4. High Fidelity

High Fidelity

© Mark Senior

The first musical at Paul Taylor-Mills' new Battersea venue is proving popular with audiences. Based on Nick Hornby's novel with a cast featuring Oliver Ormson, Shanay Holmes and Robert Tripolino, you can listen to one of the songs here. Plus, you can watch the show from a beanbag or sofa, which is a good enough reason as any to book a ticket! Turbine Theatre, until 7 December.





3. The Man in the White Suit

The Man in the White Suit

© Nobby Clark

There's not long left to catch the stage adaptation of the Ealing comedy in the West End! This charming show stars Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston and will certainly brighten up those dark winter evenings. Wyndham's Theatre, until 7 December.





2. Groan Ups

Groan Ups

© Robert Day

Masters of comedy Mischief Theatre are at it again with this hilarious new show. Veering away from their usual ‘Goes Wrong' style, the company has created a ★★★★ ‘top of the class' show which explores whether we're the same person at 5 and 35. Plus the interval disco music will take you right back to your school days. Vaudeville Theatre, until 1 December.





1. Sister Act

Sister Act



Is this the theatre news of the year or what? The original Deloris (Whoopi Goldberg!) playing the role in this musical revival, alongside a comedy legend as Mother Superior (Jennifer Saunders!). This ticket is the hottest in Theatreland right now, so we advise you to book today! Eventim Apollo, from 27 July - 30 August 2020.