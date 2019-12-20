Top ten selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in November

With Black Friday deals galore and Christmas fast approaching, you've been snapping up those tickets to ensure you're all set for a stagey festive season – here are your top picks.

10. Uncle Vanya

Uncle Vanya

© Seamus Ryan

One of the most highly-anticipated plays of 2020, this revival of Chekhov's masterpiece is set to thrill when it hits the West End. Directed by Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country) and featuring a star-studded cast including Toby Jones (The Birthday Party), Richard Armitage (The Crucible), Ciarán Hinds (Translations) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), this is a show you won't want to miss. Harold Pinter Theatre, from 14 January to 2 May 2020





9. Circus 1903

Circus 1903



The thrill and daredevil entertainment of a turn-of-the-century circus returns to London in December, featuring the very best in jaw-dropping acts from around the world. With puppetry from the designers of War Horse, acrobats, contortionists and strongmen, there really is something for everyone in this mesmerising show. Southbank Centre, from 19 December 2019 to 5 January 2020





8. Sh*t-Faced Showtime: A Pissedmas Carol

Sh*t-Faced Showtime: A Pissedmas Carol

© Rah Petheridge Photography

You've all loved the previous shows this hilarious company has produced, so it's no wonder you're back for a festive edition! Staging Dickens' classic story, one member of the cast will be drunk at each performance, ensuring that the way the show pans out will be a surprise to everyone. It will certainly be a very merry Christmas! Leicester Square Theatre, until 5 January 2020





7. Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen

© Matthew Murphy

The long-awaited Tony Award-winning musical opened at the end of November to a whopping ★★★★★ review. Hailed as a "musical not like any other. Desperately powerful and startlingly relevant", it's clear that the hype for Pasek and Paul's piece is most definitely deserved. Newcomer Sam Tutty stars in the title role, performing with "an assurance you rarely get from a first time".. Noël Coward Theatre, booking until 30 May 2020





6. Waitress

David Hunter and Lucie Jones in Waitress

(© Johan Persson)

The diner has been jam-packed full of news so you've all made sure to reserve your tickets so as not to miss out! Most excitingly, it's been announced that the show's composer Sara Bareilles will play Jenna for a limited six week run from 27 January, with Broadway star Gavin Creel joining her as Dr Pommater and Marisha Wallace returning alongside Evelyn Hoskins. Order up! Adelphi Theatre, until 4 July 2020





5. & Juliet

& Juliet

(© Johan Persson)

This brand new musical using the songs of Max Martin has been a "Larger than Life" ★★★★★ smash-hit since it opened last month. Imagining what could happen if Juliet didn't die at the end of Shakespeare's infamous play, the show uses songs by Britney, Ariana Grande, Jessie J, the Backstreet Boys and more in this sparkling jukebox sensation. Shaftesbury Theatre, booking until 30 May 2020





4. The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe

© Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Sally Cookson's acclaimed production of the classic CS Lewis story invites you to step into the wardrobe and discover a magical kingdom with a talking faun, unforgettable lion and the coldest White Witch. The perfect festive alternative to a pantomime, the show has recently announced it will be embarking on a UK tour throughout 2020. Bridge Theatre, until 2 February 2020, UK tour from January 2020





3. Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Bianca Del Rio and Layton Williams in Everybody's Talking About Jamie



You've all been snapping up tickets for the return of drag queen superstar Bianca Del Rio who will be reprising the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle until 29 February, joined by Preeya Kalidas as Miss Hedge. The fabulous, feel-good musical also has a new Jamie New in town: recent graduate Noah Thomas will be slipping on the red heels and walking into the "Spotlight" from 6 January. Apollo Theatre, booking until 29 August 2020, UK tour from February 2020





2. Only Fools and Horses the Musical

Only Fools and Horses the Musical

© Johan Persson

This pukka musical is clearly the perfect gift for a loved one who fancies a cushty Christmas in Peckham. The lovely jubbly show is still going strong in the West End, extending until April 2020. Plus, they've recently released their cast recording so you can listen to those familiar "na na nas" of the theme tune wherever you go! Theatre Royal Haymarket, booking until 25 April 2020





1. White Christmas

White Christmas

© Johan Persson

It's evident that this has been your go-to Christmas show of the season as it tops our list. Danny Mac (soon to be in Pretty Woman) and Dan Burton lead the star-studded cast of Irving Berlin's musical featuring Danielle Hope, Clare Halse, Brenda Edwards and Michel Brandon. Including all your favourite classic tracks such as "Sisters", "Let Yourself Go" and the titular "White Christmas", this is the perfect festive show for all the family. Dominion Theatre, until 4 January 2020