Top 50 musical running songs revealed in new poll
What songs have got you in your trainers?
The top 50 songs to run to has been revealed by SportsShoes.Com following an analysis of hundreds of Spotify playlists and tracks.
Unsurprisingly, high-octane Pulitzer-winning show Hamilton comes out very well in the list, with Lin-Manuel Miranda's piece taking four out of the top five slots. Other musicals appearing include Six, Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray and Legally Blonde.
The hit musical film The Greatest Showman also pops up on the top 50, though has yet to make it to the stage.
You can see the full list below.
1. My Shot - Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
2. Waving Through A Window – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen
3. Alexander Hamilton – Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
4. The Schuyler Sisters – Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
5. Satisfied – Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
6. Six – Six the Musical
7. You Can't Stop The Beat – Elijah Kelley – Hairspray the Musical
8. The Greatest Show – Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
9. This Is Me -Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman
10. Sincerely, Me – Mike Faist – Dear Evan Hansen
11. Helpless - Phillipa Soo - Hamilton
12. The Room Where It Happens - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
13. Guns and Ships - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
14. Revolting Children - Matilda the Musical Original Cast - Matilda the Musical
15. I'd Rather Be Me - Barrett Wilbert Weed - Mean Girls the Musical
16. So Much Better - Laura Bell Bundy - Legally Blonde the Musical
17. Don't Lose Ur Head - Six the Musical Original Cast - Six the Musical
18. Ex-Wives - Six the Musical Original Cast - Six the Musical
19. All You Wanna Do - Six the Musical Original Cast - Six the Musical
20. Omigod You Guys - Annaleigh Ashford - Legally Blonde the Musical
21. You Will Be Found - Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
22. From Now On - Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
23. Defying Gravity - Kristin Chenoweth - Wicked
24. Non-Stop - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
25. Wait for It - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton
26. Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand - Funny Girl
27. Take Me or Leave Me - Medina Menzel - Rent
28. Apex Predator - Barrett Wilbert Weed - Mean Girls the Musical
29. You'll Be Back - Jonathan Groff - Hamilton
30. The Other Side - Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
31. Bad Idea - Jessie Mueller - Waitress
32. One Day More - Les Misérables Cast - Les Misérables
33. Welcome To The Rock - Joel Hatch - Come From Away
34. Revenge Party - Grey Henson - Mean Girls the Musical
35. Candy Store - Jessica Keenan Wynn - Heathers the Musical
36. Hello! - Andrew Rannells - The Book of Mormon
37. Come Alive - Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
38. Good For You - Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen
39. Say No to This - Jasmine Cephas-Jones - Hamilton
40. And You Don't Even Know It - Original West End Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Everybody's Talking About Jamie
41. Anybody Have a Map? - Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen
42. Cell Block Tango - Catherine Zeta-Jones - Chicago
43. Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton - Hamilton
44. Positive - Annaleigh Ashford - Legally Blonde the Musical
45. Right Hand Man - Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
46. Get Down - Six Original Cast - Six the Musical
47. Raise You Up / Just Be - Full company - Kinky Boots
48. Whipped Into Shape - Legally Blonde Ensemble - Legally Blonde the Musical
49. Someone Gets Hurt - Taylor Louderman - Mean Girls the Musical
50. Naughty - Matilda the Musical Original Cast - Matilda the Musical