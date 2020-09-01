Top 50 musical running songs revealed in new poll

The top 50 songs to run to has been revealed by SportsShoes.Com following an analysis of hundreds of Spotify playlists and tracks.

Unsurprisingly, high-octane Pulitzer-winning show Hamilton comes out very well in the list, with Lin-Manuel Miranda's piece taking four out of the top five slots. Other musicals appearing include Six, Dear Evan Hansen, Hairspray and Legally Blonde.

The hit musical film The Greatest Showman also pops up on the top 50, though has yet to make it to the stage.

You can see the full list below.

1. My Shot - Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

2. Waving Through A Window – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen

3. Alexander Hamilton – Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

4. The Schuyler Sisters – Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

5. Satisfied – Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

6. Six – Six the Musical

7. You Can't Stop The Beat – Elijah Kelley – Hairspray the Musical

8. The Greatest Show – Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

9. This Is Me -Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman

10. Sincerely, Me – Mike Faist – Dear Evan Hansen

11. Helpless - Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

12. The Room Where It Happens - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

13. Guns and Ships - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

14. Revolting Children - Matilda the Musical Original Cast - Matilda the Musical

15. I'd Rather Be Me - Barrett Wilbert Weed - Mean Girls the Musical

16. So Much Better - Laura Bell Bundy - Legally Blonde the Musical

17. Don't Lose Ur Head - Six the Musical Original Cast - Six the Musical

18. Ex-Wives - Six the Musical Original Cast - Six the Musical

19. All You Wanna Do - Six the Musical Original Cast - Six the Musical

20. Omigod You Guys - Annaleigh Ashford - Legally Blonde the Musical

21. You Will Be Found - Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

22. From Now On - Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

23. Defying Gravity - Kristin Chenoweth - Wicked

24. Non-Stop - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

25. Wait for It - Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

26. Don't Rain On My Parade - Barbra Streisand - Funny Girl

27. Take Me or Leave Me - Medina Menzel - Rent

28. Apex Predator - Barrett Wilbert Weed - Mean Girls the Musical

29. You'll Be Back - Jonathan Groff - Hamilton

30. The Other Side - Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

31. Bad Idea - Jessie Mueller - Waitress

32. One Day More - Les Misérables Cast - Les Misérables

33. Welcome To The Rock - Joel Hatch - Come From Away

34. Revenge Party - Grey Henson - Mean Girls the Musical

35. Candy Store - Jessica Keenan Wynn - Heathers the Musical

36. Hello! - Andrew Rannells - The Book of Mormon

37. Come Alive - Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

38. Good For You - Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen

39. Say No to This - Jasmine Cephas-Jones - Hamilton

40. And You Don't Even Know It - Original West End Cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Everybody's Talking About Jamie

41. Anybody Have a Map? - Rachel Bay Jones - Dear Evan Hansen

42. Cell Block Tango - Catherine Zeta-Jones - Chicago

43. Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton - Hamilton

44. Positive - Annaleigh Ashford - Legally Blonde the Musical

45. Right Hand Man - Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

46. Get Down - Six Original Cast - Six the Musical

47. Raise You Up / Just Be - Full company - Kinky Boots

48. Whipped Into Shape - Legally Blonde Ensemble - Legally Blonde the Musical

49. Someone Gets Hurt - Taylor Louderman - Mean Girls the Musical

50. Naughty - Matilda the Musical Original Cast - Matilda the Musical