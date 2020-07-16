The top 100 musical tunes played in cars revealed – Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen take pole position
Halfords has crunched the numbers!
The Hamilton effect is very real and new research from Halfords has proven it.
In a special survey crunching the Spotify data from 300,000 songs featured on playlists streamed by drivers, the organisation found that the award-winning musical's cast recording dominated the top 100 stagey tunes listened to during car journeys.
But the top stop did not go to the worldwide phenomenon (which has just been released on Disney Plus, so you can watch it right now) instead being picked up by Ben Platt for his award-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen.
More like waving through a rear window at the rest of the pack!
Other shows featuring in the top hundred include Six the Musical, Heathers, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, Rent and Wicked.
You can see the top 100 here:
1. Waving Through A Window - Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
2. Satisfied - Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
3. Sincerely, Me - Mike Faist - Dear Evan Hansen
4. Burn - Phillipa Soo - Hamilton
5. Alexander Hamilton - Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
6. My Shot - Lin Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
7. Helpless - Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
8. The Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
9. The Room Where It Happens - Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
10. Wait For it - Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
11. For Forever – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen
12. Non-Stop – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
13. Guns and Ships – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
14. You Will Be Found – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen
15. Candy Store – Jessica Keenan Wynn – Heathers: The Musical
16. Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton
17. What'd I Miss – Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
18. Defying Gravity – Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel – Wicked
19. Say No to This – Jasmine Cephas-Jones – Hamilton
20. You'll Be Back – Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
21. Requiem – Laura Dreyfuss – Dear Evan Hansen
22. Take Me or Leave Me – Rent
23. Anybody Have a Map? – Rachel Bay Jones – Dear Evan Hansen
24. Aaron Burr, Sir – Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
25. Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
26. History Has Its Eyes on You – Christopher Jackson – Hamilton
27. Farmer Refuted – Thayne Jasperson – Hamilton
28. Take a Break – Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
29. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton
30. She Used to Be Mine – Jessie Mueller – Waitress
31. Cabinet Battle #1 – Christopher Jackson – Hamilton
32. One Day More – Les Misérables Cast – Les Misérables
33. One Last Time – Christopher Jackson – Hamilton
34. Only Us – Laura Dreyfuss - Dear Evan Hansen
35. Right Hand Man – Lin-Manuel Miranda- Hamilton
36. That Would Be Enough – Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
37. Hello! – Andrew Rannells – The Book of Mormon
38. What Comes Next? – Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
39. Stay Alive – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton
40. Washington on Your Side – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
41. I Know Him – Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
42. This Is Me – Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman
43. Someone Gets Hurt – Taylor Louderman – Mean Girls
44. It's Quiet Uptown - Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
45. If I Could Tell Her – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen
46. I Believe – Andrew Rannells – The Book of Mormon
47. A Winter's Ball – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
48. The Greatest Show – Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
49. When He Sees Me – Kimiko Glenn – Waitress
50. The Story of Tonight – Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
51. The Story of Tonight – Reprise – Anthony Ramos - Hamilton
52. Ten Duel Commandments – Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
53. Your Obedient Servant – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
54. Seventeen – Barrett Wilbert Weed – Heathers: The Musical
55. The Election of 1800 – Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
56. Dead Girl Walking – Barrett Wilbert Weed – Heathers: The Musical
57. So Much Better – Laura Bell Bundy – Legally Blonde
58. Ex-Wives – Six the Musical
59. Six – Six the Musical
60. Best of Wives and Best of Women – Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
61. Bad Idea – Jessie Mueller – Waitress
62. Meet Me Inside – Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
63. The Adams Administration - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton
64. Blow Us All Away - Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
65. Disappear - Mike Faist – Dear Evan Hansen
66. Cabinet Battle #2 - Christopher Jackson – Hamilton
67. The Reynolds Pamphlet - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton
68. The World Was Wide Enough – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton
69. Hurricane - Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
70. Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
71. What Baking Can Do – Jessie Mueller – Waitress
72. Good For You – Rachel Bay Jones – Dear Evan Hansen
73. Mamma Mia – Meryl Streep - Mamma Mia!
74. Turn It Off - Scott Barnhardt – The Book of Mormon
75. We Know - Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
76. Popular - Kristin Chenoweth - Wicked
77. Michael in the Bathroom - George Salazar – Be More Chill
78. Don't Lose Ur Head – Six the Musical
79. When I Kissed The Teacher - Lily James – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
80. World Burn - Taylor Louderman – Mean Girls
81. I'd Rather Be Me - Barrett Wilbert Weed – Mean Girls
82. Seasons of Love - Rosario Dawson – Rent
83. Omigod You Guys - Annaleigh Ashford – Legally Blonde
84. Words Fail - Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen
85. Honey, Honey – Amanda Seyfriend - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
86. The Other Side - Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
87. Schuyler Defeated - Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
88. Wait for Me - André De Shields – Hadestown
89. I Dreamed A Dream – Anne Hathaway - Les Misérables
90. La Vie Boheme - Cast Of The Motion Picture Rent – Rent
91. A Million Dreams - Ziv Zaifman – The Greatest Showman
92. Why Did It Have To Be Me? - Josh Dylan – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
93. What Is This Feeling? - Kristin Chenoweth – Wicked
94. Opening Up - Jessie Mueller – Waitress
95. All-American Prophet - Andrew Rannells – The Book of Mormon
96. Cell Block Tango - Catherine Zeta-Jones – Chicago
97. Meant to Be Yours - Ryan McCartan – Heathers: The Musical
98. All You Wanna Do – Six the Musical
99. On My Own - Samantha Barks - Les Misérables
100. Waterloo - Hugh Skinner – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again