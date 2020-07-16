The top 100 musical tunes played in cars revealed – Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen take pole position

The Hamilton effect is very real and new research from Halfords has proven it.

In a special survey crunching the Spotify data from 300,000 songs featured on playlists streamed by drivers, the organisation found that the award-winning musical's cast recording dominated the top 100 stagey tunes listened to during car journeys.

But the top stop did not go to the worldwide phenomenon (which has just been released on Disney Plus, so you can watch it right now) instead being picked up by Ben Platt for his award-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen.

More like waving through a rear window at the rest of the pack!

Other shows featuring in the top hundred include Six the Musical, Heathers, Waitress, The Book of Mormon, Rent and Wicked.

You can see the top 100 here:

1. Waving Through A Window - Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

2. Satisfied - Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

3. Sincerely, Me - Mike Faist - Dear Evan Hansen

4. Burn - Phillipa Soo - Hamilton

5. Alexander Hamilton - Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

6. My Shot - Lin Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

7. Helpless - Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

8. The Schuyler Sisters - Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

9. The Room Where It Happens - Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

10. Wait For it - Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

11. For Forever – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen

12. Non-Stop – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

13. Guns and Ships – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

14. You Will Be Found – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen

15. Candy Store – Jessica Keenan Wynn – Heathers: The Musical

16. Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down) – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton

17. What'd I Miss – Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

18. Defying Gravity – Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel – Wicked

19. Say No to This – Jasmine Cephas-Jones – Hamilton

20. You'll Be Back – Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

21. Requiem – Laura Dreyfuss – Dear Evan Hansen

22. Take Me or Leave Me – Rent

23. Anybody Have a Map? – Rachel Bay Jones – Dear Evan Hansen

24. Aaron Burr, Sir – Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

25. Dear Theodosia – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

26. History Has Its Eyes on You – Christopher Jackson – Hamilton

27. Farmer Refuted – Thayne Jasperson – Hamilton

28. Take a Break – Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

29. Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton

30. She Used to Be Mine – Jessie Mueller – Waitress

31. Cabinet Battle #1 – Christopher Jackson – Hamilton

32. One Day More – Les Misérables Cast – Les Misérables

33. One Last Time – Christopher Jackson – Hamilton

34. Only Us – Laura Dreyfuss - Dear Evan Hansen

35. Right Hand Man – Lin-Manuel Miranda- Hamilton

36. That Would Be Enough – Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

37. Hello! – Andrew Rannells – The Book of Mormon

38. What Comes Next? – Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

39. Stay Alive – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton

40. Washington on Your Side – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

41. I Know Him – Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

42. This Is Me – Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman

43. Someone Gets Hurt – Taylor Louderman – Mean Girls

44. It's Quiet Uptown - Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

45. If I Could Tell Her – Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen

46. I Believe – Andrew Rannells – The Book of Mormon

47. A Winter's Ball – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

48. The Greatest Show – Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

49. When He Sees Me – Kimiko Glenn – Waitress

50. The Story of Tonight – Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

51. The Story of Tonight – Reprise – Anthony Ramos - Hamilton

52. Ten Duel Commandments – Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

53. Your Obedient Servant – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

54. Seventeen – Barrett Wilbert Weed – Heathers: The Musical

55. The Election of 1800 – Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

56. Dead Girl Walking – Barrett Wilbert Weed – Heathers: The Musical

57. So Much Better – Laura Bell Bundy – Legally Blonde

58. Ex-Wives – Six the Musical

59. Six – Six the Musical

60. Best of Wives and Best of Women – Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

61. Bad Idea – Jessie Mueller – Waitress

62. Meet Me Inside – Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

63. The Adams Administration - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton

64. Blow Us All Away - Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

65. Disappear - Mike Faist – Dear Evan Hansen

66. Cabinet Battle #2 - Christopher Jackson – Hamilton

67. The Reynolds Pamphlet - Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton – Hamilton

68. The World Was Wide Enough – Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton

69. Hurricane - Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

70. Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

71. What Baking Can Do – Jessie Mueller – Waitress

72. Good For You – Rachel Bay Jones – Dear Evan Hansen

73. Mamma Mia – Meryl Streep - Mamma Mia!

74. Turn It Off - Scott Barnhardt – The Book of Mormon

75. We Know - Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

76. Popular - Kristin Chenoweth - Wicked

77. Michael in the Bathroom - George Salazar – Be More Chill

78. Don't Lose Ur Head – Six the Musical

79. When I Kissed The Teacher - Lily James – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

80. World Burn - Taylor Louderman – Mean Girls

81. I'd Rather Be Me - Barrett Wilbert Weed – Mean Girls

82. Seasons of Love - Rosario Dawson – Rent

83. Omigod You Guys - Annaleigh Ashford – Legally Blonde

84. Words Fail - Ben Platt – Dear Evan Hansen

85. Honey, Honey – Amanda Seyfriend - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

86. The Other Side - Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

87. Schuyler Defeated - Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

88. Wait for Me - André De Shields – Hadestown

89. I Dreamed A Dream – Anne Hathaway - Les Misérables

90. La Vie Boheme - Cast Of The Motion Picture Rent – Rent

91. A Million Dreams - Ziv Zaifman – The Greatest Showman

92. Why Did It Have To Be Me? - Josh Dylan – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

93. What Is This Feeling? - Kristin Chenoweth – Wicked

94. Opening Up - Jessie Mueller – Waitress

95. All-American Prophet - Andrew Rannells – The Book of Mormon

96. Cell Block Tango - Catherine Zeta-Jones – Chicago

97. Meant to Be Yours - Ryan McCartan – Heathers: The Musical

98. All You Wanna Do – Six the Musical

99. On My Own - Samantha Barks - Les Misérables

100. Waterloo - Hugh Skinner – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again