Top 10 selling shows on WhatsOnStage in July

Variety was the spice of your lives last month looking at July's top ten! From new musicals and revivals of old favourites, to drunk Shakespeare and 360-degree dance, this list proves that there really is something for everyone in theatreland.



Meera Syal in Noises Off

© Helen Maybanks

10. Noises Off

Garrick Theatre, from 27 September to 4 January

When it was announced that Michael Frayn's hilarious farce was transferring to the West End in September, you all made sure to secure your tickets –

and after we gave it a ★★★★★ review, why wouldn't you!? Starring Meera Syal, Daniel Rigby and Lloyd Owen, this comedy is "quite simply a masterpiece".





BIG the Musical

© Alastair Muir

9. BIG the Musical

Dominion Theatre, from 6 September to 2 November

The Dominion has been empty for a while whilst being refurbished, and we're just as excited as you that a new musical will be opening the theatre's doors again. On top of that, it's based on a smash-hit 80s movie and features a host of famous faces including Jay McGuinness and Kimberley Walsh. What more could you wish for?





On Your Feet!

© Jonah Persson

8. On Your Feet!

London Coliseum, until 31 August

It's no wonder that this all-singing, all-Conga-dancing show is back on the top ten list as it's such infectious fun! Jam-packed with Gloria and Emilio Estefan's greatest hits, this sparkling show has had you up On Your Feet every night. But hurry, the show must end on August 31, so "1-2-3" get your tickets now!





Magic Mike Live

© Trevor Leighton

7. Magic Mike Live

Hippodrome Casino, booking until 27 October

The steamy dance show based on the hit Channing Tatum films has gyrated its way onto our hot list this month. Featuring 360-degree dance, acrobatics and plenty of audience interaction, this is the perfect summer show for nights out that will leave you breathless.





Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare: Hamlet

© Rah Petheridge Photography

6. Sh*t-Faced Shakespeare: Hamlet

Leicester Square Theatre, until 14 September

Drunk Shakespeare certainly seems to be a firm favourite of everyone's as its back in the top ten for another month. You all can't get enough of this hilarious show and there's no need to only see it once – you can save up to 34%* on tickets and take your friends along, too!





Samantha Womack in The Girl on the Train

© Manuel Harlan

5. The Girl on the Train

On a UK tour until November

Based on the best-selling book and film, the modern thriller starring Samantha Womack is also a favourite on stage. While its West End run may have just ended, you can still catch it out on tour around the UK.





Equus



4. Equus

Trafalgar Studios, until 7 September

After seeing the show at Theatre Royal Stratford East, we gave it a 'must-see' ★★★★★ and you've been taking our advice! If you haven't seen this 'riveting' and 'engrossing' revival of Peter Shaffer's incredible show then make sure you book your tickets and save 57%* with our offer.





The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 3/4

© Pamela Raith

3. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4

Ambassadors Theatre, until 28 September

We love this new British musical and we're so glad you do too. Full of wit, satire and the perfect amount of charm we're sure this show will wow everyone in the family. Sadly, the show's limited run ends on 28 September, so be sure to snap up your tickets – you won't want to miss it.





Sierra Boggess



2. Sierra Boggess in Concert

Cadogan Hall, 2 February

You were all very excited when it was announced that Broadway Disney princess Sierra Boggess would perform two London concerts next year. The Olivier Award nominee has starred in some of the biggest musicals including Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock and Love Never Dies, and we can't wait to hear what songs she'll sing.







© Torch Song

1. Torch Song

The Turbine Theatre, from 22 August until 13 October

Unsurprisingly, number one on the list is the recently announced UK revival of Harvey Fierstein's dizzyingly funny and deeply touching landmark play Torch Song. If that wasn't exciting enough, the show will be the first to be performed in the brand new Turbine Theatre in Battersea, helmed by Heathers producer Paul Taylor-Mills.