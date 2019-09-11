Top 10 selling shows in London on WhatsOnStage in August

Well, you all certainly love a showtune! Eight out of the ten shows on this list are musicals, proving that the best way to beat the back-to-work blues is to see a big shiny musical!





10. Fiddler on the Roof

To life! It's your last chance to see Trevor Nunn's acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof, and you all made sure to get tickets to not miss out. The ★★★★★ show has been lighting up the West End since it's transfer, and you can save up to 25%* on tickets with our offer. Playhouse Theatre, until 2 November





9. On Your Feet!

The fabulous musical about Gloria and Emilio Estefan's incredible lives recently finished its triumphant run at the London Coliseum. But fear not, the Conga won't be stopping any time soon as the show heads out on tour this month with a super new cast, and has announced plans to return to London in 2020! London Coliseum, run ended (will return in 2020), UK tour from 3 September 2019 to 2 May 2020





8. The Night of the Iguana

This ★★★★ "powerhouse" show continues its breath-taking run in the West End, starring huge talents Clive Owen, Lia Williams and Anna Gunn. That's not forgetting Rae Smith's phenomenal set design which feels like a character of its own. The show isn't on for much longer, so make sure to get your tickets now! Noël Coward Theatre, until 28 September





7. Only Fools and Horses

The classic TV show has been pleasing audiences in the West End with this musical version full of comic songs and cockney charm, and it looks like you've all loved it too! Andy Mace took over as Grandad over the summer and the show has extended until February so it's all looking pukka in Peckham. Theatre Royal Haymarket, currently booking to 8 February





6. Come From Away

This four-time Olivier Award-winning show is the "perfect antidote" for our times according to the glowing WhatsOnStage review. The musical has been playing to packed houses every night and we're glad to see you've been booking tickets too, especially as new cast member David Thaxton joins the cast on 9 September. Phoenix Theatre, currently booking to 15 February





5. Les Misérables: The All-Star Staged Concert

It's no surprise that you all rushed to secure tickets to see one of the biggest theatrical events of the year. Starring a plethora of the show's alumni including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Matt Lucas, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen and Bradley Jaden, you can see them celebrate opening night in our backstage video. Gielgud Theatre, until 30 November





4. BIG the Musical

This musical based on one of the best-loved '80s films has now officially re-opened the Dominion Theatre in the West End. And, after hearing Kimberley Walsh singing a song from the show, we're even more excited to see this big-hearted musical. Dominion Theatre, from 10 September to 2 November





3. Stephanie J Block: Unfinished Business

We seriously can't "Believe" that the Tony Award-winning star of The Cher Show is performing two concerts in London next year, with many of you making sure to sign up early and purchase tickets in our pre-sale. With so many iconic credits to her name including Falsettos and The Boy from Oz, we can't wait to hear what songs Block will choose to sing. Cadogan Hall, 12 April





2. Waitress

Another slice of pie, anyone? This sweet musical is always a go-to for a repeat visit, and with new cast members Joe Sugg and Andrew Boyer joining the company this month it's definitely not a "Bad Idea" to snap up tickets. Adelphi Theatre, currently booking to 4 January





1. 9 to 5 the Musical

Dolly Parton's smash-hit show continues to "Shine Like the Sun" in the West End having extended until May 2020. The show also sees Chelsea Halfpenny join the cast this month, making her West End debut in the role of Judy Bernly, playing alongside the fabulous foursome of Caroline Sheen, Natalie McQueen, Bonnie Langford and Brian Conley. Savoy Theatre, until 23 May 2020