New Tom Jones musical What's New Pussycat? to be postponed until 2021

The brand new musical What's New Pussycat? has been postponed.

The piece will feature the songs of Jones and is based on Henry Fielding's 18th-century novel, A History of Tom Jones, a Foundling. Joe DiPietro (Memphis) will adapt the work for the stage, setting the show in the 1960s.

Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) will direct the show and Arlene Phillips will provide choreography, with set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Gabriella Slade, musical supervision and orchestrations by Matthew Brind, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen and casting by Stuart Burt. Casting is to be announced.

The musical was due to run at Leeds Playhouse from 23 September to 31 October but will now be delayed until 2021, with dates to be announced.

In a statement the venue said: "Production on What's New Pussycat? was due to begin this summer. Unfortunately due to the current travel and social restrictions we have had to postpone this exciting new musical."

The theatre is asking for donations while venues remain closed.