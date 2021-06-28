Tokyo Rose musical to run at Southwark Playhouse this autumn

Burnt Lemon's hit musical Tokyo Rose will run at Southwark Playhouse from September.

Penned by Maryhee Yoon and Cara Baldwin, the show is based on the story of Iva Toguri, a war-time disc jockey in Japan. The piece won the The Edinburgh Untapped Award and the Les Enfants Terribles Stepladder Award, and was staged in 2019 as part of the Edinburgh Fringe after an initial spell at Derby Theatre.

Running from 23 September to 16 October and created alongside MAST Mayflower Southampton and Birmingham Hippodrome, the piece is directed by Hannah Benson with dramaturgy by Haruka Ueda and Jonathan Man, composition by William Patrick Harrison, production by Tanya Agarwal, production management by LBRDR, set design by Luke W Robson, lighting by Holly Ellis and costume by Erin Guan.

Casting is to be revealed next month. WhatsOnStage said the piece saw "an entirely female ensemble sing through William Patrick Harrison's hard-hitting, rap and pop-y tunes with an incredible energy and lots of talent".

This new production comes in at 150 minutes long including interval (longer than the piece's original Fringe production) and will play in Southwark's larger space.