Tina – The Tina Turner Musical extends its West End run until June 2020

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has extended its run and is now booking until June 2020, with over 200,000 new tickets on sale.

Based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, the show has played at the Aldwych Theatre since April 2018, winning original Ike Turner cast member Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Olivier Award.

From 23 September, Aisha Jawando will take over in the lead role as Tina, replacing Nkeki Obi-Melekwe who will join the original Broadway cast alongside Adrienne Warren.

Ashley Zhangazha will continue as Ike Turner, with Madeline Appiah playing the role of Tina's mother Zelma, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother GG and Howard Gossington as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten. Francesca Jackson, Ava Brennan, Jammy Kasongo, Edward Bourne and Oscar Batterham complete the main cast.

Ensemble and swing members are Daniella Bowen, Chloe Chambers, Joelle Dyson, Lejaun Sheppard, Joseph Richardson, Kibong Tanji, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli, Cameron Bernard Jones, Ashlee Irish, Gavin Alex, Derek Aidoo, Joshua Da Costa, Amandla Elynah, Hannah Jay-Allan, Angela Marie Hurst, Leisha Mollyneaux and Samuel J Weir.

The children's cast from 20 September 2019 will comprise Miah Hasselbaink, Athea Andi, Ayani Lingibe-Ajavon, Mimi Etete-Edge, Perola Da Cunha, Jasmine Djazel, Cameron Mukasa-Brown, Theo Lee and Romell Barrocks-Bedeau.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.