Full cast joining Timothée Chalamet and Eileen Atkins in 4000 Miles at the Old Vic announced

Full cast joining Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet in a new revival of Amy Herzog's 4000 Miles at the Old Vic has been announced.

Chalamet, who has appeared in Little Women, Call Me By Your Name, The King and Lady Bird, will play the 21 year-old Leo in the show. Atkins, who was last on stage in London in Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm, will play Leo's grandmother Vera who is suddenly visited by her grandson in the middle of the night.

Joining them will be Philippine Velge (Macbeth) as Bec and Siu-See Hung (Ghost Girl) as Amanda. Maya Britto (Tokyo Rose) will understudy Amanda, Nesba Crenshaw (No Villain) will understudy Vera, Dan Krikler (Present Laughter) will understudy Leo and Robyn Sinclair (Mood Music) will understudy Bec.

The Old Vic's artistic director Matthew Warchus directs the show, with further creative team to be announced. It runs from 6 April with an official opening night on 16 April.