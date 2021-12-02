Tickets go on sale for 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Tickets have gone on sale for the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Taking place at the customary home of the Prince of Wales Theatre, the star-studded evening will see thrilling performances from shows in the West End and beyond, while winners for each category will be revealed in front of a full West End audience.

Now in their 22nd year, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves. You can buy tickets here.

The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 9 December 2021. Voting will then open, closing on Friday 21 January 2022, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony on Sunday 27 February 2022.

This time around the Awards will be co-produced with Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of the Turbine Theatre and The Other Palace, as well as Sita McIntosh, who is returning to work alongside WOS to make sure the evening is delivered in style.

Watch highlights from last year's awards here:



