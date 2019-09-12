Thriller Live to close at the Lyric Theatre in the West End

Thriller Live will finish its 11-year spell at the Lyric Theatre in the West End, it has been announced.

The show, which features the works of Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five, will play its final performance in an 11-year run at the theatre on Sunday 26 April 2020. At this point, the plan is for the show to transfer to another venue in the West End, while a second production will begin a worldwide tour in Switzerland on 27 December 2019.

The Lyric Theatre will then close for a major refurbishment from May 2020.

Venue owner Nica Burns said: "Thriller Live has had the most extraordinary run at the Lyric making our audiences very happy. The show will continue to thrill and entertain worldwide for many years to come."