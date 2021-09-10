Thenjiwe Thendiva Nofemele to join The Lion King as Rafiki next week

Exclusive: Thenjiwe Thendiva Nofemele is set to join the cast of The Lion King from Monday.

Taking over the role from Gugwana Dlamini at the Lyceum Theatre, South African-born Nofemele is no stranger to the part, having been cast in the show in South Africa straight after graduating from drama school and playing it as a maternity cover in 2019. A songwriter and recording artist, she has also worked with the likes of Tshepo Tshola, Jabu Hlongwane, Kanyo, Joe Nina and more.

Nofemele said today: "Joining the West End family of The Lion King is a dream come true for me. I've been a part of this show for most of my career, all around the world. Everywhere I've been so far, one thing is the same, and that's the tightness of the group of people that perform and put on this show, both on and off stage.

"London is exactly the same. It's a real pleasure to be a part of and I think you can really feel that energy in the audience. I love Rafiki's character, she's wise and full of joy, I think we can all use a bit of that. Her opening call to the show feels like a welcome back to audiences everywhere, and what better place to be singing it loud and clear than in the heart of London's newly reopened theatreland. I can't wait to join the pride next week!"

The Lion King, based on the iconic Disney film, continues its run at the Lyceum Theatre.