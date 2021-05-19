Theatre workshop series for working class artists launched by Evelyn Hoskins

Stage performer Evelyn Hoskins will run a series of theatre workshops across the month of June, aimed to provide artists who identify as working class with insights and practical advice regarding careers in the theatre world.

Hoskins' workshops, featuring Zoom chats and Q&As, will feature a plethora of industry professionals including Franny Anne Rafferty (associate director, Six), Chris Wilkins-Nelson (writer/director, Eugenius!), Dan Usztan (agent, United), Paul Bradshaw (writer/director), Chris Whittaker (choreographer), Monica Nicolaides (choreographer) and Emma Norman (casting director).

The workshops will run every Thursday evening throughout June, with tickets available on a pay-what-you-can basis. All money raised will go to charities supporting working class people in the arts. Anyone interested should contact [email protected]

Hoskins said today: "I'm an actor and I've run in-person and Zoom events like this before for aspiring working class performers. This time these workshops will have representation from across the industry. Choreographers, Directors, MDs, designers, writers, agents, casting directors.

"Each week will focus on a couple of those roles within the industry and the creatives coming on to talk are all from working class backgrounds. Then the final week is going to be a more practical look at how to survive moving/living/working in London or a big city, how to prepare for paying taxes etc. Stuff nobody really teaches you."