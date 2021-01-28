Remodelled Theatre Royal Sydney: first look photos released

London-based Trafalgar Entertainment, a live entertainment organisation with work that spans a plethora of continents, has unveiled new designs for its Australia venue Theatre Royal Sydney, which is set to open to audiences later this year.

The space will feature a brand new entry drum, as well as a glass entrance to welcome in spectators and members of the public.



© Trafalgar Entertainment

CEO Howard Panter said today: "Sydney holds a unique position as producers from all around the globe are circling to be one of the first to have their productions play in the Theatre Royal in 2021. We are currently in talks with producers across Australia, the USA and London, to confirm inspiring productions to relaunch Theatre Royal. We know this activity will play a key role in Sydney's cultural and economic revival."

New South Wales' minister for the arts Don Harwin highlighted how important new spaces like Theatre Royal Sydney will be over the coming months: "As the NSW Government plans for a strong economic bounce back from the challenges we've faced in 2020, the Theatre Royal will play a major role in enlivening our city's economy. Internationally renowned musicals deliver around $25 million in visitor spend over a six-month run and around 200 jobs. Reopening the Theatre Royal will ensure NSW gets the first run for a host of international productions, before any other State, reaffirming our position as Australia's premier destination for musical theatre."



© Trafalgar Entertainment

Speaking about the designs, Tim McFarlane, Trafalgar Entertainment's executive chairman for Asia Pacific, said: "Audiences will clearly remember the circular entrance which has been unique to the Theatre Royal since Harry Seidler's original 1970's design and we are thrilled to see the circular design take one step further in this redevelopment with a full transparent entrance showcasing and revealing the gorgeous theatre foyer within, allowing the connection with the city of Sydney inviting the passersby to step inside and experience it's cultural and live entertainment offerings."