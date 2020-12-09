Theatre Royal Stratford East to reopen with socially distanced season from February

Theatre Royal Stratford East has unveiled plans to reopen from February 2021.

Artistic director Nadia Fall will direct the opening production The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars, penned by emerging playwright Dipo Baruwa-Etti. Running from 3 to 20 February, the piece follows a young woman's quest for justice following the racially-motivated murder of her twin brother.

Dennis Kelly's dark comedy After the End will be revived with direction by Lyndsey Turner. Set after a nuclear event in a fall-out shelter the piece runs from 3 to 20 March.

A new play by April De Angelis, Extinct, will run from 21 April to 8 May. The piece is inspired by testimonials from members of the Extinction Rebellion group.

Creative teams and casts are to be revealed.





Speaking about her new season at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Fall said: "Despite a challenging year, we found new and innovative ways to continue making work and to keep the connection with our audiences and local community alive. We have staged site-specific theatre in a basketball court, made films online and broadcast on Sky Arts, as well as platformed new writing as audio plays, all of this whilst the physical doors of the theatre had to remain closed. But what we've wanted most of all is to welcome people back into our building and to reignite our stage.

"Stratford East's reopening season is designed to do what theatre does best; a live communal connection through story. The three plays capture our times and current psyche in very different ways, but none tiptoe gently, they boldly demand our attention. I hope they'll be an invigorating tonic after months of isolation and separation.

"We have eagerly been preparing our building for the return of artists and audiences, putting in place stringent cleaning regimes, seating plans and new routes through the theatre to ensure our staff and visitors remain safe. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the audiences, donors and funders who have helped us during this tumultuous period, including Telford Homes for their support in sponsoring our new season. We cannot wait to see you all soon."