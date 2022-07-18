WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

Theatre productions make alterations in light of UK heatwave

An ongoing update on changes and cancellations

Shaftesbury Avenue at dusk
© Garry Knight / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

The UK is forecast to unprecedented temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, and several shows are making alterations in light of it. We will be updating this article throughout the day...

Six at the Vaudeville Theatre will introduce breaks throughout this evening's performance so that cast members can rehydrate. Stay cool, queens!

The notice outside the Vaudeville Theatre

Punchdrunk's aptly-titled The Burnt City at One Cartridge Place in Woolwich will be curtailed by 30 minutes (the usual running time is 3 hours) in order to "allow greater comfort for both the cast and the audience".

More to follow...

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...