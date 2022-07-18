Theatre productions make alterations in light of UK heatwave
An ongoing update on changes and cancellations
The UK is forecast to unprecedented temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, and several shows are making alterations in light of it. We will be updating this article throughout the day...
Six at the Vaudeville Theatre will introduce breaks throughout this evening's performance so that cast members can rehydrate. Stay cool, queens!
Punchdrunk's aptly-titled The Burnt City at One Cartridge Place in Woolwich will be curtailed by 30 minutes (the usual running time is 3 hours) in order to "allow greater comfort for both the cast and the audience".
More to follow...
